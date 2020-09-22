PODCAST SPOTLIGHT: Onit Coffee founder Shadi Khattab on how to brew a business
September 22, 2020
State Hornet reporters Chanelle Muerong and Garry Singh bring you another episode of the State Hornet: Spotlight audio profile series, this time featuring Sac State business alumnus and Onit Coffee CEO Shadi Khattab.
RELATED: Sac State alumnus giving back to Sacramento, ‘one cup at a time’
Khattab discusses the role coffee played in his family life, how and why he founded a coffee truck, how he’s grown his business through social media marketing, his plans for expansion and more.
Music:
Inspired by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3918-inspired
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
View our comment policy here