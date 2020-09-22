PODCAST SPOTLIGHT: Onit Coffee founder Shadi Khattab on how to brew a business

State Hornet reporters Chanelle Muerong and Garry Singh bring you another episode of the State Hornet: Spotlight audio profile series, this time featuring Sac State business alumnus and Onit Coffee CEO Shadi Khattab.

Khattab discusses the role coffee played in his family life, how and why he founded a coffee truck, how he’s grown his business through social media marketing, his plans for expansion and more.

Music:

Inspired by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3918-inspired

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/