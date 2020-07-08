Sac State will help enroll international students in hybrid or in-person course

International students will be assisted in enrolling in an in-person or hybrid course to avoid losing their student visa, according to an email from Sacramento State International Programs and Global Engagement sent Tuesday.

This action followed a recent announcement by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that international students will be required to take at least one in-person course during the fall semester to be allowed to stay in the country.

“This serves the purpose of allowing you to use the remainder of your online courses toward the full time enrollment requirement and maintain F-1 status,” the email said.

IPGE will help these students enroll in courses already scheduled for the fall semester as opposed to creating a course specifically for international students, said Anita Fitzhugh, a Sac State public information officer.

A statement by the university posted Tuesday invited Sac State students to a Zoom forum to discuss the recent ICE order. The forum will be hosted by the International Student and Scholar Services. The link for the meeting will be given to Sac State students who RSVP, and questions can be submitted in advance on the RSVP form.