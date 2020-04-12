12 places to save on takeout for your shelter-at-home birthday

Your birthday is coming up, and you were excited to go out and sit down with friends and family at your favorite restaurant and eat your free dessert because it’s your big day.

Then a pandemic happened.

Though California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s shelter-at-home order means you can’t sit down at your favorite restaurant, that doesn’t mean you can’t get your free food. These restaurants are still open for takeout and still offering free birthday dishes.

Be aware that some of these restaurants may require you to be a member for a certain amount of time in advance. Sign up early to make the most options available for your shelter-at-home celebration.

The State Hornet verified these deals at the locations on the map below. Call your local location in advance to make sure these deals are available first.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Deal: Free Pizookie

How do I get it? Head to the takeout entrance, provide your ID for proof that it’s your birthday, and you’ll receive your free Pizookie.

iOS

Android

Chili’s

Deal: Free scoop of ice cream or dessert of your choice from the options given through the Chili’s app

How do I get it? Join My Chili’s Rewards to get a free scoop of ice cream or whichever other dessert is available on the Chili’s app. Just redeem your birthday coupon through the app and head to the restaurant.

iOS

Android

P.F. Chang’s

Deal: Free dessert or appetizer

How do I get it? Rewards members get a free birthday dessert or appetizer. Redeem and join through the app or P.F. Chang’s website.

iOS

Android

Jamba Juice

Deal: Free smoothie

How do I get it? Redeem the code through the Jamba Juice app and get your free birthday drink.

iOS

Android

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Deal? Free sub & drink

How do I get it? Join the Jersey Mike’s rewards program and you’ll be sent your birthday coupon through the app.

iOS

Android

Panera Bread

Deal: Free cookie or pastry

How do I get it? Show your MyPanera card or put in your MyPanera card phone number at the cashier, and you’ll receive your free birthday pastry or cookie. You can join MyPanera either through Panera’s website or on the Panera app.

iOS

Android

Pinkberry

Deal: Free small fro-yo w/ toppings

How do I get it? You must be on Pinkberry’s rewards system either through in-store or on the Pinkberry app to receive your free small birthday froyo.

iOS

Android

Noodles & Company

Deal: Free Rice Crispy, Snoodledoodle or Chocolate Chunk Cookie

How do I get it? Join the Noodles & Company app, and you’ll be sent your birthday coupon.

iOS

Android

Habit Burger & Grill

Deal: Free burger

How do I get it? Show your birthday coupon inside the store through the Habit Burger app to get your free burger.

iOS

Android

Wingstop

Deal: Free large fries

How do I get it? Show your birthday coupon from your Wingstop rewards app in the store and you’ll get your free large fries.

iOS

Android

Pieology Pizzeria

Deal: Free Pizza

How do I get it? You must be signed up on the Pieology app 30 days prior to your birthday. You’ll get a birthday coupon for a free pizza and when you initially sign up, you’ll get a free cheese bread.

iOS

Android

Denny’s

Deal: Free build your own Grand Slam

How do I get it? Sign up on Denny’s Rewards and get one free Grand Slam for the entirety of your birthday month. You must provide an I.D. when ordering it in-store for proof that it’s your birthday month.

iOS

Android

We hope that you enjoy your free dish and have a happy birthday, but most importantly stay safe, and wash your hands!