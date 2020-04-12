12 places to save on takeout for your shelter-at-home birthday
These restaurants are still offering birthday freebies
April 12, 2020
Your birthday is coming up, and you were excited to go out and sit down with friends and family at your favorite restaurant and eat your free dessert because it’s your big day.
Then a pandemic happened.
Though California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s shelter-at-home order means you can’t sit down at your favorite restaurant, that doesn’t mean you can’t get your free food. These restaurants are still open for takeout and still offering free birthday dishes.
Be aware that some of these restaurants may require you to be a member for a certain amount of time in advance. Sign up early to make the most options available for your shelter-at-home celebration.
The State Hornet verified these deals at the locations on the map below. Call your local location in advance to make sure these deals are available first.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Deal: Free Pizookie
How do I get it? Head to the takeout entrance, provide your ID for proof that it’s your birthday, and you’ll receive your free Pizookie.
Chili’s
Deal: Free scoop of ice cream or dessert of your choice from the options given through the Chili’s app
How do I get it? Join My Chili’s Rewards to get a free scoop of ice cream or whichever other dessert is available on the Chili’s app. Just redeem your birthday coupon through the app and head to the restaurant.
P.F. Chang’s
Deal: Free dessert or appetizer
How do I get it? Rewards members get a free birthday dessert or appetizer. Redeem and join through the app or P.F. Chang’s website.
Jamba Juice
Deal: Free smoothie
How do I get it? Redeem the code through the Jamba Juice app and get your free birthday drink.
Jersey Mike’s Subs
Deal? Free sub & drink
How do I get it? Join the Jersey Mike’s rewards program and you’ll be sent your birthday coupon through the app.
Panera Bread
Deal: Free cookie or pastry
How do I get it? Show your MyPanera card or put in your MyPanera card phone number at the cashier, and you’ll receive your free birthday pastry or cookie. You can join MyPanera either through Panera’s website or on the Panera app.
Pinkberry
Deal: Free small fro-yo w/ toppings
How do I get it? You must be on Pinkberry’s rewards system either through in-store or on the Pinkberry app to receive your free small birthday froyo.
Noodles & Company
Deal: Free Rice Crispy, Snoodledoodle or Chocolate Chunk Cookie
How do I get it? Join the Noodles & Company app, and you’ll be sent your birthday coupon.
Habit Burger & Grill
Deal: Free burger
How do I get it? Show your birthday coupon inside the store through the Habit Burger app to get your free burger.
Wingstop
Deal: Free large fries
How do I get it? Show your birthday coupon from your Wingstop rewards app in the store and you’ll get your free large fries.
Pieology Pizzeria
Deal: Free Pizza
How do I get it? You must be signed up on the Pieology app 30 days prior to your birthday. You’ll get a birthday coupon for a free pizza and when you initially sign up, you’ll get a free cheese bread.
Denny’s
Deal: Free build your own Grand Slam
How do I get it? Sign up on Denny’s Rewards and get one free Grand Slam for the entirety of your birthday month. You must provide an I.D. when ordering it in-store for proof that it’s your birthday month.
We hope that you enjoy your free dish and have a happy birthday, but most importantly stay safe, and wash your hands!
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.