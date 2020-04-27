SHIAVON’S JAWN PODCAST S2E5, ft. DRINK TIL WE’RE MARRIED: The ‘Insecure’ Cast, Part 2

On the second part of this episode of Shiavon’s Jawn, host Shiavon Chatman is once again joined by her aunt and Drink Til We’re Married host Johnnetta Wells to continue their discussion of the HBO show “Insecure,” their feelings on “TSA Bae” and “Asian Bae,” who they would “smash, marry or cut” among the cast, being private versus being secretive and more.

Music: Bust A Move by Gr8tness