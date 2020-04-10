CRIME MAP: April Fools’ Day bike part thief caught, cited
Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.
Two crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week ending on April 4.
A male attempted to remove a tire and bike seat from two separate bicycles on the morning of April 1 in a residence hall parking lot. He fled after community service officers saw him.
Officer Joe Lueders located the subject, issued him a misdemeanor citation and released him.
This was the second week in a row that two or fewer crimes were reported at Sac State.
Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred.
Possession of Marijuana
Location: Parking Structure V
Reported on: March 29, 2020 at 2:14 a.m.
Description: Misdemeanor citation issued for possession of marijuana for sales. Subject was cited and released.
Status: Arrest
Report of Theft
Location: Residence Hall Parking
Reported on: April 1, 2020 at 6:34 a.m.
Description: Community service officers Munoz and Rodriguez observed a male subject removing a bike tire and bike seat from two separate bicycles. The male subject fled the area but was located by responding officers. The subject was issued a misdemeanor citation and released.
Status: Arrest
