CRIME MAP: April Fools’ Day bike part thief caught, cited

Campus crime map for the week of April 4

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Two crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week ending on April 4.

A male attempted to remove a tire and bike seat from two separate bicycles on the morning of April 1 in a residence hall parking lot. He fled after community service officers saw him.

Officer Joe Lueders located the subject, issued him a misdemeanor citation and released him.

This was the second week in a row that two or fewer crimes were reported at Sac State.

Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred.

Possession of Marijuana

Location: Parking Structure V

Reported on: March 29, 2020 at 2:14 a.m.

Description: Misdemeanor citation issued for possession of marijuana for sales. Subject was cited and released.

Status: Arrest

Report of Theft

Location: Residence Hall Parking

Reported on: April 1, 2020 at 6:34 a.m.

Description: Community service officers Munoz and Rodriguez observed a male subject removing a bike tire and bike seat from two separate bicycles. The male subject fled the area but was located by responding officers. The subject was issued a misdemeanor citation and released.

Status: Arrest