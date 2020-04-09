BROOKE’S UHLENBOPS S1E6: Brooke and Bella’s love of the Jonas Brothers and concerts
April 9, 2020
On this week’s episode of Brooke’s UhlenBops released on her birthday, host Brooke Uhlenhop is joined by her good friend Bella Monteverde, a Sac State communications major, and later her mother Colleen Uhlenhop, to discuss their love of the Jonas Brothers and going to concerts together, and their favorite memories of both.
Music: Lollipop by Alex Beroza
