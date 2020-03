On this episode of the Shiavon’s Jawn podcast, host Shiavon Chatman is joined by Shona Spikes, Sac State student and the host of her own podcast, Shona Sucks. The two discuss the process of setting up a podcast, how Spikes gets her ideas, the nuances of colorism and how to craft one’s identity.

Music: “Bust A Move” by Gr8tness