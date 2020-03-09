CRIME MAP: Sexual assault reported at Sac State last week

Campus crime map for the week of March 1

Every week The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Ten crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week of March 1. The log included a report of rape by force as well as two arrests: one for driving under the influence and one for battery of an officer.

Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred.

Driving Under Influence of Drugs/Alcohol

Location: College Town Drive

Reported on: March 1, 2020 at 12:31 a.m.

Description: Officer Parker conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Arrest

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure l

Reported on: March 3, 2020 at 12:10 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged, unknown time of occurrence.

Status: Open Case

Rape by Force

Location: American River Courtyard

Reported on: March 3, 2020 at 4:13 p.m.

Description: Rape report, reported by a mandated reporter. Occurred on 3/2/2020 around 1:00 a.m. Case pending.

Status: Open Case

Battery On Officer- Not Aggravated

Location: Jed Smith Drive

Reported on: March 4, 2020 at 12:30 a.m.

Description: CSO Olivias reported a suspicious female subject removing recyclables from a trash bin. Officers responded and upon contact, the female was verbally aggressive and physically attempted to pull away from officers. She was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail for battery upon a police officer, providing false identification and resisting arrest.

Status: Arrest

Vandalism

Location: Parking Structure ll

Reported on: March 4, 2020 at 1:54 p.m.

Description: Victim reported an unknown subject removed the windshield wipers from her vehicle. Occurred between 9:58 a.m. to 2:03 p.m.

Status: Case Closed on March 4, 2020

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Lot 1

Reported on: March 4, 2020 at 4:33 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Status: Case Closed on March 5, 2020

Burglary Report

Location: River Front Center

Reported on: March 5, 2020 at 10:33 a.m

Description: Stolen laptop, occurred around 10:30 a.m.

Status: Case Closed on March 6, 2020

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure ll

Reported on: March 5, 2020 at 2:47 p.m

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 2:00 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Report of Theft

Location: Recreation and Wellness Center

Reported on: March 5, 2020 at 3:18 p.m

Description: Victim reported his gym bag was stolen. Occurred sometime between 12:30 p.m and 3:00 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Burglary Report

Location: Sierra Hall

Reported on: March 5, 2020 at 3:25 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her room was rummaged through and money was stolen. Occurred between 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Status: Open Case