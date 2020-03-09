CRIME MAP: Sexual assault reported at Sac State last week
Campus crime map for the week of March 1
March 9, 2020
Every week The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.
Ten crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week of March 1. The log included a report of rape by force as well as two arrests: one for driving under the influence and one for battery of an officer.
Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred.
Driving Under Influence of Drugs/Alcohol
Location: College Town Drive
Reported on: March 1, 2020 at 12:31 a.m.
Description: Officer Parker conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Status: Arrest
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Parking Structure l
Reported on: March 3, 2020 at 12:10 p.m.
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged, unknown time of occurrence.
Status: Open Case
Rape by Force
Location: American River Courtyard
Reported on: March 3, 2020 at 4:13 p.m.
Description: Rape report, reported by a mandated reporter. Occurred on 3/2/2020 around 1:00 a.m. Case pending.
Status: Open Case
Battery On Officer- Not Aggravated
Location: Jed Smith Drive
Reported on: March 4, 2020 at 12:30 a.m.
Description: CSO Olivias reported a suspicious female subject removing recyclables from a trash bin. Officers responded and upon contact, the female was verbally aggressive and physically attempted to pull away from officers. She was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail for battery upon a police officer, providing false identification and resisting arrest.
Status: Arrest
Vandalism
Location: Parking Structure ll
Reported on: March 4, 2020 at 1:54 p.m.
Description: Victim reported an unknown subject removed the windshield wipers from her vehicle. Occurred between 9:58 a.m. to 2:03 p.m.
Status: Case Closed on March 4, 2020
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Lot 1
Reported on: March 4, 2020 at 4:33 p.m.
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Status: Case Closed on March 5, 2020
Burglary Report
Location: River Front Center
Reported on: March 5, 2020 at 10:33 a.m
Description: Stolen laptop, occurred around 10:30 a.m.
Status: Case Closed on March 6, 2020
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Parking Structure ll
Reported on: March 5, 2020 at 2:47 p.m
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 2:00 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.
Status: Open Case
Report of Theft
Location: Recreation and Wellness Center
Reported on: March 5, 2020 at 3:18 p.m
Description: Victim reported his gym bag was stolen. Occurred sometime between 12:30 p.m and 3:00 p.m.
Status: Open Case
Burglary Report
Location: Sierra Hall
Reported on: March 5, 2020 at 3:25 p.m.
Description: Victim reported her room was rummaged through and money was stolen. Occurred between 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Status: Open Case
