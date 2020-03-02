Hornets salvage series against Santa Clara with split
Sac State baseball team wins 6-3 Saturday and 6-1 Sunday
March 2, 2020
The Sacramento State baseball team split a four-game series with Santa Clara over the weekend at The John. Hear from Sac State coach Reggie Christiansen, senior infielder Ryan Walstad and sophomore pitcher Travis Adams after the win Sunday in this State Hornet sports report with Shaun Holkko:
