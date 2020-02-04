Student crashes into barrier of Parking Structure I

On February 4, 2020 a collision into a railing occurred on the 4th floor of Parking Structure 1, located between Sacramento State's baseball and soccer field. Police said the student involved was evaluated for minor injuries and the vehicle had to be towed away.

On February 4, 2020 a collision into a railing occurred on the 4th floor of Parking Structure 1, located between Sacramento State's baseball and soccer field. Police said the student involved was evaluated for minor injuries and the vehicle had to be towed away.

On February 4, 2020 a collision into a railing occurred on the 4th floor of Parking Structure 1, located between Sacramento State's baseball and soccer field. Police said the student involved was evaluated for minor injuries and the vehicle had to be towed away.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A driver collided with a railing on the fourth floor of Parking Structure I at Sacramento State on Tuesday morning. The driver was a student and is currently being evaluated for minor injuries, according to the Sac State Police Department.

Sac State Police Department officer Andrew Miller said police received a call about the accident around 11:30 a.m. He said the collision’s cause is still under investigation.

Chief of Police Mark Iwasa said that this is the third serious structural collision he is aware of in the past 6 to 7 years, although minor ones happen often.

“Sometimes (students are) not too good at stopping right before they hit the little wall right in front of them,” Iwasa said regarding minor collisions. “I think that probably happens with some regularity.”

University Transportation and Parking Services will bring a structural engineer to check Parking Structure I for damage, said Tony Lucas, senior director of UTAPS. He arrived at the crash site to assess any damage and said the structure did not require an evacuation of vehicles.

The crashed vehicle blocked two students from leaving. Miller helped one student back out, and he and the towing crew moved the crashed vehicle to clear the road for the other student.

Sac State student Leanna Sommer, had to wait four minutes to move her car from the blocked space.

“I was just walking back to my car and I saw a car crashed into the side of the rail,” Sommer said. “I couldn’t get out because the crashed car was blocking me.”

Story continues below tweet.

Officer Andrew Miller with @sacstatepolice helped a student trapped in his parking spot back out. @TheStateHornet pic.twitter.com/JZ6uf7x8p8 — Chris Wong (@ChrisWongWrites) February 4, 2020

Wayne Spiva with Sam’s Towing & Transport came to tow the crashed car.

“Speeding was definitely a factor. You know, kids in school were trying to get out,” Spivia, who has been in the towing business for over 30 years, said.

Amandine Edwards, a vocal performance grad student, was leaving the structure while the crash was being cleaned up. She said she had never seen a serious accident in the parking structures before, but has seen near misses due to speed and driving in both lanes.

“I understand that people are in a hurry trying to get to class, but most of the time it seems like they’re late,” Edwards said. “They really will rush through the parking garage hoping that they can make up for time, but that’s just not going to happen.”

Iwasa cautioned students to make sure to be careful while driving in the parking structures.

“People need to be courteous and safe when they drive in our structures for the safety of themselves and others,” Iwasa said.