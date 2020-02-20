SPORTS PODCAST: Sac State softball season starter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 0 + 2? Send Email Cancel

The Spring 2020 softball season started Feb 7., and on this week’s episode of The State Hornet Sports Podcast, sports editor Robyn Dobson sat down with softball beat writer Paola Yepez to discuss the season thus far as well as predictions for the rest of it.

Music: Rumble by bensound.com