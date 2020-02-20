SPORTS PODCAST: Sac State softball season starter
February 20, 2020
The Spring 2020 softball season started Feb 7., and on this week’s episode of The State Hornet Sports Podcast, sports editor Robyn Dobson sat down with softball beat writer Paola Yepez to discuss the season thus far as well as predictions for the rest of it.
Music: Rumble by bensound.com
