SPORTS PODCAST: Sac State softball season starter

The Sac State softball team celebrate senior catcher Jessica Scott's home run against California Baptist at Shea Stadium on Friday, Feb. 7. The Hornets defeated California Baptist 6-0.

Luis Platero

Luis Platero

Luis Platero

Robyn Dobson, Paola Yepez, and Robbie Pierce
February 20, 2020

The Spring 2020 softball season started Feb 7., and on this week’s episode of The State Hornet Sports Podcast, sports editor Robyn Dobson sat down with softball beat writer Paola Yepez to discuss the season thus far as well as predictions for the rest of it.

Music: Rumble by bensound.com