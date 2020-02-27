SPORTS PODCAST S2E6: One-on-one with Osi Nwachukwu

Sac State senior forward Osi Nwachukwu high-fives teammates during pregame introductions before playing UC Davis on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at the Golden 1 Center. Nwachukwu met with State Hornet men's basketball beat writer Ian Edwards in the Athletic Center to discuss the final stage of his college career.

For this week’s episode of The State Hornet Sports Podcast, men’s basketball beat writer Ian Edwards recorded a one-on-one interview with Sacramento State senior forward Osi Nwachukwu from inside the Athletic Center. During the interview, they discuss how Nwachukwu approached his final season, his hopes for his final tournament and his life outside of and beyond college basketball.

Music: Rumble by bensound.com