NEWS PODCAST: The Black student experience at Sac State

From left to right: Staff writer Nijzel Dotson, freshman criminal justice major Hannah Rowlett and diversity and identity reporter Kayleen Carter. On Feb 5, 2020 they discussed the Black student experience at Sac State for this week's episode of The State Hornet News Podcast.

This week on The State Hornet News Podcast, diversity and identity beat reporter Kayleen Carter and staff writer Nijzel Dotson sit down with freshman criminal justice major Hannah Rowlett to discuss the Black student experience at Sac State in honor of Black History Month.

Carter and Dotson are working on a feature story about the lives and times of Black students at Sac State, and asked Rowlett about some of the subjects their article covers.

Music: Covert Affair by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)