NEWS PODCAST: Sac State student shares experience reporting sexually abusive relationship

State Hornet staffer Ashton Byers, left, interviewing criminal justice major Emily Kyle, right. Kyle filed a police report after leaving an abusive relationship.

Ashton Byers and Robbie Pierce
February 20, 2020

Content warning: This episode contains an account of an abusive relationship involving sexual assault and threats of violence.

On this week’s episode of The State Hornet News Podcast, staffer Ashton Byers sits down with Sacramento State criminal justice major Emily Kyle to discuss her experience filing a police report after leaving a sexually abusive relationship, as well as the reasons why Kyle chose to report.