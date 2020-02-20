NEWS PODCAST: Sac State student shares experience reporting sexually abusive relationship

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Content warning: This episode contains an account of an abusive relationship involving sexual assault and threats of violence.

On this week’s episode of The State Hornet News Podcast, staffer Ashton Byers sits down with Sacramento State criminal justice major Emily Kyle to discuss her experience filing a police report after leaving a sexually abusive relationship, as well as the reasons why Kyle chose to report.