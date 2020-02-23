How sweep it is, Sac State baseball team takes 4 from Milwaukee
Hornets outscore Panthers 24-6 over the weekend
February 23, 2020
The Sacramento State baseball team swept a four-game series from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee over the weekend in dominant fashion, outscoring the Panthers 24-6.
Hear from Sac State coach Reggie Christiansen, senior pitcher Parker Brahms and senior outfielder Matt Smith after the 3-2 win Sunday in this State Hornet sports report with Shaun Holkko.
