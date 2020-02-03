CRIME MAP: Multiple reports of vandalism across campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Every week the State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Four crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week of Jan. 27.

Three of the crimes were reports of vandalism, including damage done to a UTAPS vehicle near Folsom Hall.

Additionally, there was one report of theft involving stolen items and damaged property.

Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred:

Vandalism

Location: Folsom Hall

Reported on: Jan. 27, 2020, at 12:23 p.m.

Description: Report of damage to UTAPS parking vehicle. Occurred on Jan. 24, 2020 between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Status: Case closed on Jan. 27, 2020

Report of Theft

Location: Main Quad

Reported on: Jan. 27, 2020, at 1:51 p.m.

Description: Victim reported two folding chairs were stolen and a pop-up tent was damaged. Occurred between Jan. 24, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. and Jan. 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Status: Open case

Vandalism

Location: Parking Structure 5

Reported on: Jan. 27, 2020 at 2:25 p.m.

Description: Vandalism report, spray paint on wall, unknown time frame of occurrence

Status: Cased closed on Jan. 27, 2020

Vandalism

Location: Lot 7

Reported on: Jan. 27, 2020 at 2:38 p.m.

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was vandalized. Occurred between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Status: Open case