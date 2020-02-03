CRIME MAP: Multiple reports of vandalism across campus
Sac State crime map from Jan. 27
February 3, 2020
Every week the State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.
Four crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week of Jan. 27.
Three of the crimes were reports of vandalism, including damage done to a UTAPS vehicle near Folsom Hall.
Additionally, there was one report of theft involving stolen items and damaged property.
Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred:
Vandalism
Location: Folsom Hall
Reported on: Jan. 27, 2020, at 12:23 p.m.
Description: Report of damage to UTAPS parking vehicle. Occurred on Jan. 24, 2020 between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Status: Case closed on Jan. 27, 2020
Report of Theft
Location: Main Quad
Reported on: Jan. 27, 2020, at 1:51 p.m.
Description: Victim reported two folding chairs were stolen and a pop-up tent was damaged. Occurred between Jan. 24, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. and Jan. 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Status: Open case
Vandalism
Location: Parking Structure 5
Reported on: Jan. 27, 2020 at 2:25 p.m.
Description: Vandalism report, spray paint on wall, unknown time frame of occurrence
Status: Cased closed on Jan. 27, 2020
Vandalism
Location: Lot 7
Reported on: Jan. 27, 2020 at 2:38 p.m.
Description: Victim reported his vehicle was vandalized. Occurred between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Status: Open case
