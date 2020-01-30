Let’s taco ‘bout the new Taco Bell Cantina in Sacramento

Kayla Brown

Sacramento State alumnus David Smith and his wife Joye opened Sacramento’s first Taco Bell Cantina Wednesday, in downtown Sacramento on K Street, just a couple blocks from the Golden 1 Center.

Unlike a normal Taco Bell, Cantinas serve alcohol along with tapas-style food that can only be found at the few dozen locations across the U.S. including Las Vegas and San Francisco.