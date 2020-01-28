Sac State Says: ‘What did Kobe Bryant mean to you?’

Students react to Kobe Bryant’s death

Kayla Brown

Brooke Uhlenhop
January 28, 2020

Retired basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, in Calabasas. 

Bryant’s impact reached further than basketball. 

The State Hornet asked Sacramento State students how Bryant and his death affected them.

 