Sac State Says: ‘What did Kobe Bryant mean to you?’
Students react to Kobe Bryant’s death
January 28, 2020
Retired basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, in Calabasas.
Bryant’s impact reached further than basketball.
The State Hornet asked Sacramento State students how Bryant and his death affected them.
