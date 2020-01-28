Sac State Says: ‘What did Kobe Bryant mean to you?’

Kayla Brown

Retired basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, in Calabasas.

Bryant’s impact reached further than basketball.

The State Hornet asked Sacramento State students how Bryant and his death affected them.