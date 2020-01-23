NEWS PODCAST: Recapping the Women’s March, previewing the semester

Members of the Miwok tribe guiding marchers to the state Capitol on Saturday morning at the Women's March Sacramento on January 18, 2020. Photo by Kendra L. Rivera.

Thousands rallied Saturday as part of the fourth annual Sacramento Women’s March, and news editor Kendra Rivera-Molina was there to cover the event for The State Hornet. On this episode of The State Hornet News Podcast, Rivera-Molina sat down with podcast editor Robbie Pierce to recap the march.

Then, Pierce went on tape with The State Hornet editor-in-chief Margherita Beale to talk about the future of The State Hornet’s audio division under a new podcast editor and in the final semester of Beale’s tenure as editor-in-chief.