Sac State student goes viral for Jimmy Garoppolo impersonation

Senior Nate Baba has over 2,700 retweets on his video

Sac State senior Nate Babe poses for a photo in Yosmite in 2015. Baba went viral on Twitter after posting a video of himself impersonating 49er quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

When the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game to secure their spot in Super Bowl LIV, 49ers fans celebrated the team’s seventh Super Bowl appearance in franchise history with joyous enthusiasm.

Nate Baba, a Sacramento State senior, and 49ers fan decided to celebrate by making a video impersonating starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that went viral on Twitter.

Garoppolo only attempted eight passes against the Green Bay Packers. It was the fourth-fewest passes ever in an NFL postseason game, according to Nick Wagoner, an ESPN staff writer.

At first, Baba thought the video would come off as him bashing Garoppolo, so he was hesitant to post it.

“I didn’t want his video to come off as Garoppolo hate,” Baba said. “I’m a huge Garoppolo fan. He did what he had to do to win.”

Story continues below tweet.

Jimmy Garoppolo practicing how he’s gonna hand the ball off to Mostert. pic.twitter.com/Gn98VVYPJS — Simbaba 🦁 (@ba_2_the_ba) January 20, 2020

After the approval and support from his friends, who had all agreed to retweet it to give it that early bump of popularity, he decided to post it.

When Baba posted the video, he didn’t expect it to take off the way it did. He thought it would be something his group of friends could laugh about.

“Once (it) expanded past the realm of my friends, it just took off,” Baba said. “Everyone at the tail-end retweeting and favoriting, I had nothing in common with them.”

The video currently has over 2,700 retweets, and 16.5 thousand people who have favorited the video, according to Baba’s Twitter account.

Jaskirat Sidhu, a Sac State senior and 49ers fan, found the video funny.

“After watching it. It’s very realistic,” Sidhu said.

Baba’s viral video also caught the attention of this classmates because of the Sac State sweater he was wearing in the video. In the comments, several people replied with “Stingers Up.”

Sac State senior Taj Bidwal, a Carolina Panthers fan, said the video was representative of Garoppolo.

“It’s pretty accurate,” Bidwal said. “That’s probably all he will do in the Super Bowl.”

Baba’s love for the 49ers was passed on to him from his father, who idolized former San Francisco 49ers legendary quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young.

Baba’s father showed him YouTube clips of Steve Young throughout his childhood and compared him to current quarterbacks.

Baba, a life-long San Francisco 49ers fan, will be rooting hard for his team to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV and bring back the franchise’s 6th Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl LIV will be televised Sunday on Fox at 3:30 p.m.