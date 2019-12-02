CRIME MAP: Male driver arrested for DUI after being found in a ditch

Every week, The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Over the course of Thanksgiving week, crime did not seem to take time off like most students.

Last week, one male subject was found in his car in a ditch by a police officer. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Additionally, a man was cited and released for removing a shopping cart from a business before being asked to leave campus.

Driving Under Influence of Drugs/ Alcohol

Time: Nov. 25, 2019, 21:16:00

Description: Officer Sanchez observed a vehicle off the roadway and in a ditch across from Modoc Hall. The male driver was injured and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Arrest

Other Misdemeanor Sections

Time: Nov. 26, 2019, 13:08:00

Description: Subject was cited and released for 22435.2 B&P, removing a shopping cart from a business. He was also issued a 626.6 PC notice and advised to leave campus.

Status: Report Taken-Open Case

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Time: Nov. 25, 2019, 10:15:00

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 0710-1015 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Time: Nov. 28, 2019, 15:58:00

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 1230-1540 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Report of Theft

Time: Nov. 25, 2019, 11:09:00

Description: Victim reported his lunch pail was stolen. Occurred on 11/15/19 between 1100- 1230 hours.

Status: Case Closed