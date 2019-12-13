NEWS PODCAST: What happened to get Cal Fit removed from campus?

A Cal Fit building on Zinfadel Road in Rancho Cordova. Cal Fit has tabled at Sac State, but SO&L announced Friday that they are no longer allowed to table on campus as a vendor.

A Cal Fit building on Zinfadel Road in Rancho Cordova. Cal Fit has tabled at Sac State, but SO&L announced Friday that they are no longer allowed to table on campus as a vendor.

Margherita Beale and Will Coburn
December 13, 2019

Last Friday, Sacramento State’s Student Organizations and Leadership announced it was removing fitness company Cal Fit’s rights to table on campus. State Hornet editor-in-chief Margherita Beale was already in the process of reporting a story about students who were complaining about aggressive sales practices from the gym.

Find out the details behind the story and what Beale’s goals are for The State Hornet next semester on the final episode of The State Hornet News Podcast for 2019.

Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com

