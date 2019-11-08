NEWS PODCAST: School after the Air Force

Ashton Byers and Will Coburn
November 8, 2019

Listen as Air Force veteran John Rayome, a Sac State communication studies major, chronicles his experiences returning to school after his service.

Rayome talked with The State Hornet reporter and fellow Air Force veteran Ashton Byers about his deployments, struggles he faced with drugs and alcohol after he left the Air Force and his transition from active duty to civilian life as a student.  Rayome also gives his advice for other veterans who are currently transitioning back into civilian life.

A bracelet worn by Air Force veteran John Rayome, a Sac State communication studies major. Rayome wears the bracelet to commemorate a friend of his who died in a plane crash during his first deployment in Afghanistan.

Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com
Print Friendly, PDF & Email