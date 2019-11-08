NEWS PODCAST: School after the Air Force

Listen as Air Force veteran John Rayome, a Sac State communication studies major, chronicles his experiences returning to school after his service.

Rayome talked with The State Hornet reporter and fellow Air Force veteran Ashton Byers about his deployments, struggles he faced with drugs and alcohol after he left the Air Force and his transition from active duty to civilian life as a student. Rayome also gives his advice for other veterans who are currently transitioning back into civilian life.

Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com