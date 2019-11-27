SHIAVON’S JAWN PODCAST: Can we learn anything from the death of Alexis Crawford?

Opinion editor and podcast host Shiavon Chatman sat down with podcast editor Will Coburn where they discussed the murder case of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford. Crawford was murdered by her roommate and roommate’s boyfriend on Halloween this year. Chatman expressed the disconnect between the Black community and the police department, women’s yrelutancy to report rape and the scary reality of being a woman on a college campus. Coburn discusses the phenomenon of pressure in bad, toxic relationships and if that pressure can also be manipulation.



Music: Chiba by Filmstro.com