SHIAVON'S JAWN PODCAST: Can we learn anything from the death of Alexis Crawford?

Shiavon Chatman and Will Coburn
November 27, 2019

Opinion editor and podcast host Shiavon Chatman sat down with podcast editor Will Coburn where they discussed the murder case of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford. Crawford was murdered by her roommate and roommate’s boyfriend on Halloween this year. Chatman expressed the disconnect between the Black community and the police department, women’s yrelutancy to report rape and the scary reality of being a woman on a college campus. Coburn discusses the phenomenon of pressure in bad, toxic relationships and if that pressure can also be manipulation.

Music: Chiba by Filmstro.com

Photo via Alexis Crawford’s Facebook profile.

