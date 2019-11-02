#SacStateSays: ‘What is your stance on Daylight Saving Time?’

Kelly Kiernan and Regina Riddick

November 2, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, setting clocks back one hour. Hear Sac State students clock in with their takes on DST.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email