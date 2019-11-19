Yoga Night will be hosted Thursday free to students

UNIQUE Programs will host Yoga Night co-sponsored by The WELL Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the University Union Ballroom.

The event is a 90-minute session for all fitness levels. The event is free to enter and is open to all Sac State students and members of the surrounding community. Registration is done via the Mindbody smartphone app.

This is the ninth Yoga Night on campus. Zenia LaPorte, assistant director of Programs and Marketing for the University Union, explained that there has been a Yoga Night event at Sac State since the fall of 2014, except for the calendar year of 2018.

“We missed spring 2018 due to AV upgrades in the Union Ballroom as well as fall 2018 due to wildfires,” LaPorte said.

April La Torre, a yoga instructor at The WELL, will instruct the session.

“She has such a welcoming style,” LaPorte said of La Torre. “She will push you only as far as you want to go and provide modifications.”

LaPorte said the event gives students and community members a structured time to come in, destress and work on their wellness.

Recreational therapy major Anahi Zarate attends yoga classes regularly at The WELL and said she is excited for Yoga Night.

“It is a great leisure activity that I enjoy doing on my free time since I have a busy and stressful schedule,” Zarate said. “It’s convenient since it’s offered at The WELL for free. The instructors are great with directing the participants and offering suggestions on how we can improve in the activity.”

Mats will be made available for the first 100 people that register, though it is recommended that you bring your own mat and water to the event. For more information on the event, visit Sac State’s UNIQUE Programs page.