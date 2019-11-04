CRIME MAP: Man calls cops, gets arrested when they arrive

Every week, The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Over the week of Oct. 28, multiple hit-and-runs were reported on campus as well as one report of a lost or stolen license plate.

Additionally, the Sac State Police Department arrested Paul Williams after he called police from a blue emergency phone and appeared incoherent. He was not compliant with officers and was arrested for obstructing struggling with officers, he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Williams is currently in jail without bail for violation of parole. He is due in court Nov. 11 according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Time: October 28, 2019, 16:10:00

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 1440-1530 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Time: October 29, 2019, 14:17:00

Description: Victim reported damage to her vehicle. Occurred around 1400 hours.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case

Report of Lost or Stolen License Plate

Time: October 29, 2019, 17:13:00

Description: Victim reported her rear license plate lost or stolen. Occurred sometime between 0800- 1700 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Time: October 29, 2019, 17:27:00

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 1323-1500 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Resisting/delaying/obstructing Officer

Time: October 30, 2019, 11:08:00

Description: Male subject called dispatch from a blue emergency phone. Male was mumbling incoherently. When officers arrived the subject was lying across a pedestrian path, he refused to cooperate with officers and began to physically struggle to get away. Paul Williams was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for resisting arrest.

Status: Arrest

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Time: October 31, 2019, 14:55:00

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 0800-1430 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Time: October 31, 2019, 18:42:00

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 0845-17 hours.

Status: Case Closed