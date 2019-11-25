CRIME LOG: Reported crimes decrease, bicycle thefts increase from last week

Every week, The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Over the course of the week of Nov. 18, Sacramento State’s Police Department recorded four crimes in the crime log.

Three of those crimes were for stolen bicycles and one for a citation of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell. According to the log, the suspect was later released.

Story continues below map.

Report of Theft

Time: Nov. 19, 2019, 20:54:00

Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred on 11/19/19 around 1700 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Report of Theft

Time: Nov. 21, 2019, 14:12:00

Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen sometime between 11/12/19 and 11/21/19.

Status: Case Closed

Report of Theft

Time: Nov. 22, 2019, 14:12:00

Description: Victim reported her bicycle was stolen. Occurred between 0700-1630 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Possession of Marijuana

Time: Nov. 23, 2019, 13:02:00

Description: Male subject was cited and released for possession of marijuana for sales.

Status: Case Closed