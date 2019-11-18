CRIME MAP: DUI arrest of ‘slumped’ over driver at Sac State

Every week, The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Last week, Sacramento State’s Police Department recorded nine crimes in the crime log.

These crimes included a man arrested for driving under the influence after two police officers found a running car in an unapproved area of parking lot two. The driver of the car was found “slumped” on the steering wheel and was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Additionally, four hit-and-runs with property damage occurred on campus, twice as many as were reported last week.

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Time: Nov. 12, 2019, 10:46

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on 11/6/19 between 0720-1700 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Report Of Theft

Time: Nov. 12, 2019, 12:09

Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred between 11/8/19 at 1900 hours and 11/12/19 at 1200 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Time: Nov. 12, 2019, 14:22

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred on 11/6/19 between 1500-1730 hours.

Status: Report Taken-Open Case

Report Of Theft

Time: Nov. 12, 2019, 16:19

Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred between 11/7/19 at 1730 hours and 11/12/19 at 1600 hours.

Status: Report Take-Open Case

Report Of Theft

Time: Nov. 12, 2019, 16:42

Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred between 10/4/19 at 0800 hours and 11/2/19 at 1600 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Time: Nov.13, 2019, 12:49

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on 11/12/19 between 0745- 1530 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Vandalism

Time: Nov. 12, 2019, 12:38

Description: Vandalism Report

Status: Report Taken-Open Case

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Time: Nov. 14, 2019, 15:37

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 0800- 1700 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs or Alcohol

Time: Nov. 15, 2019, 01:40

Description: Community service officers Plummer and Zhang located a vehicle in an unapproved area of parking lot two behind the residential halls. The male driver was in the driver seat, slumped forward on the steering wheel with the engine running. Officers arrived and contacted the driver. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Arrest (Syd D. Ramnarine)