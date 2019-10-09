SPORTS PODCAST: Stinger Esports director BasicTaq on what it takes to make a team

Stinger Esports Director Donna “BasicTaq” Walters, director of business administration for Sacramento State’s Associated Students, Inc., co-founded the team in the fall of 2017. The team is now competing at the collegiate level in Overwatch and League of Legends. In this podcast, Walters talks about the history of the team and their goals for expanding to add a broadcast team as well as getting a location for practice on-campus and how the team works to maintain an inclusive community in Stinger Esports.

Walters is also in the process of pushing to add esports to the Big Sky Conference and talked about her hopes for being added.



Music: « Rumble » from Bensound.com