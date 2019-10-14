Resident halls at Sac State take the brunt of campus crime over the week

Every week, The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

The number of crimes listed in the campus crime logs dropped to five from 15 reported crimes the week before.

Police reported two thefts and two hit and runs last week. Additionally, police arrested Elijah Gilbert, who had an outstanding warrant.

Story continues below map.

Report Of Theft

Time: October 7, 2019, 00:46:00

Description: Victim reported her bicycle was stolen. Occurred between 10/4/19 at 1200 hours and 10/7/19 at 0001 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Other Agency Felony Warrant

Time: October 8, 2019, 00:46:00

Description: While on patrol, Corporal Paul Skrinie observed a suspicious male subject riding a bicycle on J Street near the residential halls. The subject was stopped for a vehicle code violation. A records check revealed the subject had a no bail felony warrant. Elijah Gilbert was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Arrest

Report Of Theft

Time: October 8, 2019, 10:14:00

Description: Victim reported her bicycle was stolen. Occurred between 10/5/19 at 1930 hours and 10/6/19 at 1900 hours.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Time: October 8, 2019, 10:22:00

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on 10/7/19 between 0800- 1200 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Time: October 9, 2019, 14:25:00

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on 10/8/19 between 0830- 1630 hours.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case