Resident halls at Sac State take the brunt of campus crime over the week

Sac State crime map week of Oct. 7
October 14, 2019
Every week, The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.
The number of crimes listed in the campus crime logs dropped to five from 15 reported crimes the week before.
Police reported two thefts and two hit and runs last week. Additionally, police arrested Elijah Gilbert, who had an outstanding warrant.
Report Of Theft
Time: October 7, 2019, 00:46:00
Description: Victim reported her bicycle was stolen. Occurred between 10/4/19 at 1200 hours and 10/7/19 at 0001 hours.
Status: Case Closed
Other Agency Felony Warrant
Time: October 8, 2019, 00:46:00
Description: While on patrol, Corporal Paul Skrinie observed a suspicious male subject riding a bicycle on J Street near the residential halls. The subject was stopped for a vehicle code violation. A records check revealed the subject had a no bail felony warrant. Elijah Gilbert was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Status: Arrest
Report Of Theft
Time: October 8, 2019, 10:14:00
Description: Victim reported her bicycle was stolen. Occurred between 10/5/19 at 1930 hours and 10/6/19 at 1900 hours.
Status: Report Taken – Open Case
Hit and Run, Property Damage Only
Time: October 8, 2019, 10:22:00
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on 10/7/19 between 0800- 1200 hours.
Status: Case Closed
Hit and Run, Property Damage Only
Time: October 9, 2019, 14:25:00
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on 10/8/19 between 0830- 1630 hours.
Status: Report Taken – Open Case
