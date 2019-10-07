Sac State crime map for the week of Sept. 30

Every week, The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

In the week of Sept. 30, crime at Sacramento State more than doubled. Vandalism, thefts and hit-and-runs all rose within one week.

Additionally, a male subject was cited for 626.6 PC Wednesday and was asked to leave Sacramento State’s campus for causing a disturbance in the University Union.

Shortly after officers left the scene, they received another call that the subject was back in the University Union and causing a disturbance at Starbucks. When officers arrived, they arrested the man for violating the 626.6 PC notice and for interfering with the campus, according to the campus police report.

The man was identified as Kyle Arthur Steffens.

626.6 PC is a citation given to a person who is not “a student, officer or employee of a college or university and who is not required by his or her employment to be on the campus” and who is disturbing the campus. Under these circumstances, the person may be asked to leave campus.

Steffens was later booked into Sacramento County Main Jail, according to the Sac State Police Department. He was released on Saturday, according to the Sacramento County Sherriffs’ Department.

Vandalism

Time: September 30, 2019, 13:50:00

Description: Vandalism report taken. Occurred between 9/27/19 at 2130 hours and 9/28/19 at 1000 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Time: September 30, 2019, 17:51:00

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 0800-1740 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Burglary to Auto Report

Time: October 1, 2019, 01:38:00

Description: Three vehicles with their windows smashed. Unknown if any items were taken. Occurred sometime between 0100-0130 hours. Case pending.

Status: Report taken – Open case

Vandalism

Time: October 1, 2019, 09:10:00

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was vandalized. Occurred on 9/30/19 between 0845- 0920 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Vandalism

Time: October 1, 2019, 10:20:00

Description: Report of a male subject who vandalized a golf cart. Subject was issued a misdemeanor and released on scene.

Status: Arrest

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Time: October 1, 2019, 10:25:00

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 0715- 1015 hours.

Status: Report taken – Open case

Burglary

Time: October 1, 2019, 16:30:00

Description: Victim reported his bike tire was stolen off of his bicycle. Occurred between 9/30/19 at 1615 hours and 10/1/19 at 1300 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Report Of Theft

Time: October 1, 2019, 17:00:00

Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred between 9/18/19 at 1200 hours and 9/29/19 at 1000 hours.

Status: Report taken – Open case

Vandalism

Time: October 1, 2019, 21:47:00

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was vandalized. Occurred between 1930-2145 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Refusal to Leave/ Interfering with Campus

Time: October 2, 2019, 08:20:00

Description: Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male subject who was causing a disturbance in the University Union. The male subject was issued a 626.6 PC notice and advised to leave campus. Approximately 30 minutes later, a call was received that the subject was back in the Union causing a disturbance at Starbucks. Officers responded and contacted the subject. The subject was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for violating the 626.6 PC notice.

Status: Arrest

Report of Theft

Time: October 2, 2019, 10:03:00

Description: Victim reported her bicycle was stolen. Occurred between 9/29/19 at 1800 hours and 10/2/19 at 1000 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Time: October 2, 2019, 13:09:00

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 0800-1340 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Report Of Theft

Time: October 2, 2019, 14:12:00

Description: Victim reported her cellphone was stolen. Occurred between 1345-1405 hours.

Status: Report Taken- Open Case

Report Of Theft

Time: October 2, 2019, 15:40:00

Description: Victim reported his unattended laptop was stolen. Occurred between 1030-1245 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Time: October 2, 2019, 16:47:00

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 0850-1620 hours.

Status: Case Closed