CRIME LOG: Sexual assault reported on campus

Every week, The State Hornet will compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

During the week of Oct. 14, ten crimes were reported, including a sexual assault that occurred in the residence halls Oct. 5 and four reports of theft.

Sexual Assault

Time: October 17, 2019 – 23:09:00

Description: Campus security authority reported a sexual assault that occurred in the residential halls on 10/5/2019.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case

Report of Theft

Time: October 14, 2019 – 13:35:00

Description: Victim reported her cellphone and wallet were stolen from her backpack. Occurred between 0950-1330 hours.

Status: Closed

Report of Theft

Time: October 16, 2019 – 05:45:00

Description: Victim reported his watch was stolen. Occurred on 10/15/19 between 0600-0700 hours.

Status:Report Taken – Open Case

Report of Theft

Time: October 15, 2019 – 16:54:00

Description: Victim reported his credit cards were stolen from his backpack. Occurred on 10/14/19 between 0610-0730 hours.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Time: October 16, 2019 – 09:39:00

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred on 10/15/19 between 0900-1800 hours.

Status: Closed

Report of Theft

Time: October 16, 2019 – 12:00:00

Description: Victim reported credit cards were stolen from his wallet. Occurred between 0620-0857 hours.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Time: October 16, 2019 – 16:28:00

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred around 1620 hours.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case

Report of Theft

Time: October 16, 2019 – 19:55:00

Description: Victim reported items were stolen out of her backpack. Occurred between 1600-1830 hours.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case

Report of Theft

Time: October 17, 2019 – 14:09:00

Description: Victim reported credit cards were stolen out of his wallet. Occurred between 1130-300 hours.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case

Report of Theft

Time: October 17, 2019 – 15:06:00

Description: Victim reported his duffel bag was stolen from his vehicle. Occurred between 1015-1505 hours.

Status: Closed