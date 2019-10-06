Comedy Central’s Chris Distefano to headline Sacramento’s Punch Line Comedy Club

Comedy Central artist Chris Distefano will be headlining Sacramento’s Punchline Comedy Club Oct. 10-12.

Distefano’s 2019 has included performances in Philadelphia, and introducing his own one-hour Comedy Central special, “Chris Distefano: Size 38 Waist.”. Chris also recently signed an exclusive deal with Comedy Central which allows him to produce more content for his fans. This deal has a few productions already in development including a second hour-long stand-up special and an animated series.

Distefano has performed in Sacramento in the past and expressed his love for the city in a recent phone interview with The State Hornet.

“I love Sacramento so much, it’s my second or third time going to that club,” Distefano said. “I like the crowd, they’re always fantastic.”

Distefano hails from New York City. He received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. Joseph’s College and a doctorate in physical therapy from the New York Institute of Technology, working as a physical therapist before becoming a full-time comic in 2013.

Distefano first caught the spotlight as a standout on MTV’s “Guy Code”, with media company PopSugar naming him “the funniest guy on MTV.”

Comedians around the country have different ways to obtain their material. Distefano said his inspiration comes from his family.

“I’ve always wanted to talk about my family and use my comedy as an outlet for my own kind of pain,” Distefano said. “Right now, the inspiration for all my comedies is my family.”

Distefano also has his own YouTube channel “History Hyenas” where he uploads a podcast every week.

“My ultimate goal is to sell tickets in whatever city I go to,” Distefano said. “I’d love to get a TV show on-air about my family. That’s a dream for me, but tickets sales over everything at the moment.”

Fanar Almosleh, a business administration major at Sac State, mentioned his excitement for a big artist coming to Sacramento.

“I think an artist like Chris coming to Sacramento really puts our city on the map for other comedians to come here and perform,” Almosleh said. “It also paves the way for other comedians to follow their dreams and start doing stand up as a profession. I’m excited to see more big name artists come to our city and show us love.”

Milan Sharma, a biology major at Sac State, said: “I don’t really favor a lot of artists in particular, but I’ll definitely be at Punchline next week after looking up Chris Distefano and watching some of his YouTube uploads over the past few months.”

Tickets for Distefano’s performance are available at the Sacramento Punchline website or Distefano’s personal website.

