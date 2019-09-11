State Hornet Sports Episode 3: Robert S. Nelsen

Back to Article
Back to Article

State Hornet Sports Episode 3: Robert S. Nelsen

Savannah Solley and Shaun Holkko
September 11, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The State Hornet Sports weekly podcast with sports editor Shaun Holkko. Shaun and reporter Savannah Solley sit down with Sac State President Robert Nelsen to talk about Hornet Sports and his brief stint playing basketball.

For more coverage of Sac State Soccer and Hornet Athletics, visit StateHornet.com

Music: « Rumble » from Bensound.com

Print Friendly, PDF & Email