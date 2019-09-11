State Hornet Sports Episode 3: Robert S. Nelsen
September 11, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The State Hornet Sports weekly podcast with sports editor Shaun Holkko. Shaun and reporter Savannah Solley sit down with Sac State President Robert Nelsen to talk about Hornet Sports and his brief stint playing basketball.
For more coverage of Sac State Soccer and Hornet Athletics, visit StateHornet.com
Music: « Rumble » from Bensound.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.