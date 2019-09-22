Man deliberately crashes into cyclist on College Town Drive

A driver on College Town Drive near Parking Structure I was arrested Friday after intentionally hitting a bicyclist on the Sacramento State campus, according to police.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, 42-year-old Nicholas Soller intentionally hit a bicyclist with his car then proceeded to punch the victim, according to the Sacramento State Police Department.

The cyclist received non-life threatening injuries and Soller was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail. According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s department, Soller was released later that day.

It is unknown whether the cyclist was a student at Sac State.