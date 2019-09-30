CRIME LOG: Sac State Crimes over the week of Sept. 23

Every week, The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

During the week of Sept. 23, Sacramento State saw multiple instances of reported vehicle damage, a stolen athletic bag and a Driving Under the Influence Arrest, according to police records.

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Time: September 23, 2019 – 22:19:00

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 1400-1900 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Report of Theft

Time: September 24, 2019 – 17:19:00

Description: Victim reported his athletic bag was stolen. Occurred on 9/23/19 around 2130 hours.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Time: September 24, 2019 – 17:34:00

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 0915-1715 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Time: September 25, 2019 – 15:39:00

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 0850-1425 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Report Of Theft

Time: September 25, 2019 – 18:49:00

Description: Victim reported his cellphone was stolen. Occurred between 1810-1830 hours.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case

Driving Under Influence of Drugs/ Alcohol

Time: September 27, 2019 – 03:13:00

Description: Officer Rice was advised of an unresponsive male subject in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with it’s engine running. The medics were requested. The subject was found to be highly intoxicated. He was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Arrest

Report Of Theft

Time: September 27, 2019 – 14:55:00

Description: Victim reported his backpack was stolen. Occurred between 9/26/19 between 1400- 1445 hours.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case