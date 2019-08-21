Video: An inside look at Sac State’s new $91 million science complex
August 21, 2019
Filed under Campus, Featured, Multimedia / Videos, News, Video
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Ernest E. Tschannen Science Complex is nearly complete. With less than a week left before the semester starts, last minute adjustments are being made to the new $91 million complex. “We have a week to finish this off and be ready for classes and we’re absolutely going to be ready,” Lisa Hammersley interim dean, College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics said.
This story has been corrected to reflect that Lisa Hammersley is the interim dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, not the associate dean.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.