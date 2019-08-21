Video: An inside look at Sac State’s new $91 million science complex

The Ernest E. Tschannen Science Complex is nearly complete. With less than a week left before the semester starts, last minute adjustments are being made to the new $91 million complex. “We have a week to finish this off and be ready for classes and we’re absolutely going to be ready,” Lisa Hammersley interim dean, College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics said.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Lisa Hammersley is the interim dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, not the associate dean.