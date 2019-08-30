State Hornet Sports Episode 1: Football Previews

Sac+State+junior+quarterback+Kevin+Thomson+throws+a+pass+during+training+camp+on+Tuesday%2C+August+12+at+the+practice+field.+Thomson%2C+who+was+a+senior+in+2018%2C+was+granted+two+additional+years+of+collegiate+eligibility+by+the+NCAA+during+the+offseason.
Sac State junior quarterback Kevin Thomson throws a pass during training camp on Tuesday, August 12 at the practice field. Thomson, who was a senior in 2018, was granted two additional years of collegiate eligibility by the NCAA during the offseason.

Eucario Calderon - The State Hornet

Shaun Holkko and Will Coburn
August 30, 2019
Sports

The first episode of State Hornet Sports weekly podcast with sports editor Shaun Holkko previewing the 2019 football season with coach Troy Taylor, junior running back Elijah Dotson, junior quarterback Kevin Thomson, and senior defensive back Caelan Barnes. For additional coverage of the upcoming season click here. For more coverage of Sacramento State Football and Hornet Athletics, visit StateHornet.com

Music: « Rumble » from Bensound.com

