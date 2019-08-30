State Hornet Sports Episode 1: Football Previews
The first episode of State Hornet Sports weekly podcast with sports editor Shaun Holkko previewing the 2019 football season with coach Troy Taylor, junior running back Elijah Dotson, junior quarterback Kevin Thomson, and senior defensive back Caelan Barnes. For additional coverage of the upcoming season click here. For more coverage of Sacramento State Football and Hornet Athletics, visit StateHornet.com
Music: « Rumble » from Bensound.com
