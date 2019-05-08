Sac State expands access to students using preferred names

The process for Sacramento State students to use a preferred name during their time on campus has been improved, according to a SacSend email from Sac State President Robert Nelsen sent on Tuesday.

In the email Nelsen wrote, “We recognize that many individuals use a name other than their primary (or legal) name for a variety of personal, cultural, or other reasons.”

Members of the campus community who would like to begin using a preferred name can log into their My Sac State and make this change in the student center or employee center.

Members who do wish to use their legal, primary name will not be required to take an additional action and their primary name will continue to be used for all University-related purposes.