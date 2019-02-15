The Office of Equal Opportunity holding panel on sexual misconduct at Sac State

Sacramento State’s Office of Equal Opportunity announced in a SacSend email sent Monday that it will be hosting a moderated panel discussion which will center around the topic of how different departments address issues related to sexual misconduct.

“Demystifying Campus Procedures around Sexual Misconduct” will be held on Monday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the University Union Redwood Room.

It will include the following panelists: Alison Nygard, Office for Equal Opportunity Investigator and Deputy Title IX Coordinator and Aja C. Holmes, Ph.D. who is the Residential Life Senior Associate Director and a Deputy Title IX Coordinator.

It will also feature Sac State Chief of Police Mark Iwasa, Sac State Police’s Manager of Administration & Clery Director Nikki Khamsouksay, Sexual Violence Support Services Confidential Advocate Hailey Vincent and Student Affairs Student Conduct Officer and Deputy Title IX Coordinator Tom Carroll.

The discussion will start off with pre-written questions, which, according to the SacSend email, are frequently asked of the departments. If time allows, attendees will be given the opportunity to ask questions.