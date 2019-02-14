#SacStateSays: ‘What’s the worst Valentine’s Day experience you’ve had?’
Love isn’t the only thing in the air this Valentine’s Day. The holiday spurs mixed emotions and if you’re one of those people who isn’t a fan of the holiday, you’re not alone. The State Hornet spoke to students who have experienced a rough Valentine’s Day. Share your worst Valentine’s Day experience with us on your favorite social media outlet using the hashtag #SacStateSays.
