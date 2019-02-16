Sac State welcomes new doctoral program in audiology

The Doctor of Audiology degree is now the third doctoral program available at Sacramento State and second from the Communication Sciences and Disorders department alone.

Sac State is one of four CSUs to have an audiology doctorate degree along with San Jose, Northridge and Los Angeles.

Laura Gaeta, the director of the doctorate of audiology program and Robert Pieretti, department chair, attributed the start of the doctorate degree at Sac State to a bill passed by California Legislation in 2016.

Assembly Bill No. 2317 allows CSUs to provide doctoral education, in collaboration with University of California and independent programs, for California colleges and universities.

Gaeta and Pieretti said that Sac State is currently seeking approval from both the Chancellor’s office and accreditation from the American Speech and Language Association.

Sac State provided a master’s degree in audiology for 40 years before the program ended in 2007. Due to a licensing change, a master’s is no longer the minimum to become a doctor with a focus in audiology.

Last fall, the Western Association for College Admissions granted approval of the audiology doctoral program, which granted Sac State developing status. This allowed Sac State to be able to hire faculty, start a curriculum and begin enrolling students.

“I think she (Gaeta) has been doing a marvelous job as program director despite only being here for the last 12 months,” Pieretti said.

Gaeta’s responsibilities include developing syllabi, creating policies and procedures, clinical placements and hiring faculty.

According to Gaeta, students must have a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders to be eligible to apply for the program. From there they have two choices.

“You can receive a master’s degree in speech language and pathology or decide to pursue a career in audiology. Those who do should choose this doctorate program,” said Gaeta.

Communication science and disorders major and current undergrad, Caroline Steele, said she plans on applying to a graduate program with a desire to study audiology next year.

“I want to make a difference in deaf culture and to those who live with hearing problems in my surrounding area,” Steele said.

Students who enroll into the doctoral program can anticipate an 11 semester program that occurs during fall, spring, and summer. This includes a semester-long internship and a year-long externship.

A student who graduates with the Doctor of Audiology degree can become an audiologist. According to Gaeta, an audiologist is able to identify, prevent, and diagnose hearing loss, assess the auditory system, work on rehabilitation of hearing, and diagnose vestibular disorder, which affects the inner ear and balance.

The program will be available for enrollment by fall 2020.