The State Hornet’s 70th Anniversary Celebration & Alumni Reunion

The State Hornet‘s 70th Anniversary Celebration and Alumni Reunion honors the proud history of Sacramento State’s student-run newspaper and its generations of illustrious alumni. The gala is a celebration of The State Hornet’s education and journalistic legacy, as well as a toast to its future as an essential community news resource for Sacramento State. The event will recognize the conclusion of The State Hornet‘s print newspaper era as we guide our students and audience toward a new, fully digital media publication at StateHornet.com

— Saturday, May 4, 2019

— 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

— Tickets go on sale in February

— Harper Alumni Center, Sacramento State (6000 College Town Dr., Sacramento, CA 95819)

Did you know that The State Hornet is the most requested collection in the Special Collections and University Archives at Sacramento State?

True story!

With this in mind, SCUA and The State Hornet are collaborating on the exhibition The State Hornet: The First 70 Years, which the archives will host this spring.

Tentative Dates: March 5-May 4, 2019

The Facebook group will also provide the most up-to-date information about the upcoming 70th Anniversary party!

