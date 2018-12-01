The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Sac State to host third annual ‘Keeping the Dream Alive’ conference

Conference aims to provide support for undocumented immigrants

The+third+annual+%22Keeping+the+Dream+Alive%22+conference+will+be+held+in+the+University+Ballroom+Monday%2C+Dec.+3+and+Tuesday%2C+Dec.+4.+The+conference+will+provide+support+for+undocumented+students+and+those+with+undocumented+family.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Sac State to host third annual ‘Keeping the Dream Alive’ conference

The third annual

The third annual "Keeping the Dream Alive" conference will be held in the University Ballroom Monday, Dec. 3 and Tuesday, Dec. 4. The conference will provide support for undocumented students and those with undocumented family.

Brittney Delgado - The State Hornet

The third annual "Keeping the Dream Alive" conference will be held in the University Ballroom Monday, Dec. 3 and Tuesday, Dec. 4. The conference will provide support for undocumented students and those with undocumented family.

Brittney Delgado - The State Hornet

Brittney Delgado - The State Hornet

The third annual "Keeping the Dream Alive" conference will be held in the University Ballroom Monday, Dec. 3 and Tuesday, Dec. 4. The conference will provide support for undocumented students and those with undocumented family.

Cory Jaynes, News Editor
December 1, 2018
Filed under Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sacramento State’s Dreamer Resource Center says it will host its third annual “Keeping the Dream Alive” conference Monday and Tuesday to offer support for undocumented students and those with undocumented family members.

“With Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) still in limbo, our students continue to face uncertainty about their future,” Sac State President Robert Nelsen said in a press release. “Now more than ever, we have a responsibility to intensify our efforts and show them just how deeply we care.”

Session topics include financial assistance, campus policies, scholarships, immigration, careers and healthcare, according to the Dreamer Resource Center website.

A reception will be hosted on Sunday for attendees starting at 5 p.m. The conference will begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday and feature a keynote speaker at 9 a.m. On Tuesday, the conference will feature a national policy briefing at 9 a.m. followed by a student forum at 9:45 a.m.

Same-day cost to attend the conference for students is $160 for a single day or $250 for the reception and both days.

The conference will be held in the University Union Ballroom both days.

More information can be found on the conference’s webpage.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Sac State to host third annual ‘Keeping the Dream Alive’ conference

    Campus

    Students and professors share how smoke closures changed their classes

  • Sac State to host third annual ‘Keeping the Dream Alive’ conference

    Campus

    Sac State to welcome new vice president in January

  • Sac State to host third annual ‘Keeping the Dream Alive’ conference

    Campus

    Graduate student project submission deadline extended for fall semester

  • Sac State to host third annual ‘Keeping the Dream Alive’ conference

    Campus

    Sac State organizations galvanize support for Camp Fire survivors

  • Sac State to host third annual ‘Keeping the Dream Alive’ conference

    Campus

    Student’s passion for theater lands her position of assistant director

  • Sac State to host third annual ‘Keeping the Dream Alive’ conference

    Campus

    Sac State nursing instructor dies in plane crash

  • Sac State to host third annual ‘Keeping the Dream Alive’ conference

    Campus

    Sac State cancels classes through Thanksgiving break

  • Sac State to host third annual ‘Keeping the Dream Alive’ conference

    Campus

    Sac State holds town hall meeting on air quality

  • Sac State to host third annual ‘Keeping the Dream Alive’ conference

    Campus

    Sac State campus closure continues into Friday

  • Sac State to host third annual ‘Keeping the Dream Alive’ conference

    Campus

    Meet the mentors behind Sac State’s First Year Experience

Navigate Right