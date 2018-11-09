The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

#SacStateSays: “Have you ever watched an ASMR video?”

Khanlin Rodgers - The State Hornet

Khanlin Rodgers
November 9, 2018
Filed under Culture

The popularity of ASMR videos have been on a steady rise over the last few years. The videos are meant to provide a relaxing and immersive experience that relies on audio more than visuals, but not everyone finds them satisfying. The State Hornet set out to ask students what their experience with the genre has been like and if they would continue to watch them.. Tell us what you think using the hashtag #SacStateSays.

RELATED: Editors react to ASMR

