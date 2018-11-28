The student news site of Sacramento State University

#SacStateSays: “Did you want to go to Sac State?”

Aaron Jackson - The State Hornet

Aaron Jackson
November 28, 2018
Filed under News

Sacramento State is one of 23 California State University campuses that high school and transferring community college students can choose to apply for admission to. The State Hornet asked students if they initially wanted to attend Sac State. Let us know if Sac State was your first choice when you applied to college on social media using the hashtag #SacStateSays.

