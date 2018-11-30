Sac State to welcome new vice president in January

The student news site of Sacramento State University

Sacramento State's newest vice president of administration, Jonathan Bowman, will begin January of next year.

Storm Ray
November 29, 2018
Filed under Campus, News

Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen announced Wednesday that the university has hired a new vice president for administration and chief financial officer.

Jonathan Bowman will replace Stacy Hayano, current vice president for administration and chief financial officer, who has held the position for two years. Bowman will start in January, according to Wednesday’s email announcement.

According to an email from President Nelsen, the soon-to-be vice president has over 25 years of management experience, with skills in financial, personnel, administrative, operational and facility management.

Bowman began working as the business administration manager at the California Institute of Technology’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 2005, said Nelsen’s announcement.

According to Nelsen’s email, Bowman was responsible for overseeing the System Verification, Validation, and Operations Section and is currently in charge of the Instruments Division.

Nelsen’s announcement detailed Bowman’s responsibilities as the business administration manager. This included supervising nearly 550 employees along with managing a $300 million budget.

Bowman gave oversight in departments such as safety, business operations, facilities management, financial planning, personnel training, policy, strategic planning, and human resources, Nelsen said in his announcement.

