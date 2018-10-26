VIDEO: Ella Mai hints to upcoming tour during Sac State performance

Popular British R&B artist Ella Mai performed to a sold out crowd in the University Union Ballroom at Sacramento State Thursday evening in UNIQUE Programs biggest concert of the semester.Tickets to the show sold out in 35 hours, according to UNIQUE. The crowd started lining up hours before the event, ready to see Mai, 23, sing some of her biggest hits in her young career.

