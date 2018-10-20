Third annual Community Engagement Resource Fair encourages Sac State students to vote

Sacramento State’s Community Engagement Center held its third annual Community Engagement and Resource Fair in the library quad Thursday.

“The Community and Civic Resource Fair is typically held during Constitution Week, but with elections coming up in a few weeks, we thought this would be a good time to host the event,” said Kayla Brown, Community Engagement Center partnership coordinator student assistant.

Sac State students had the opportunity to visit various booths held by nonprofit organization agencies, state and local agencies dedicated to teaching the community about the upcoming election next month.

Some of those booths were hosted by the Community Engagement Center along with Associated Student Inc., Justice Anthony M. Kennedy Library and Learning Center, Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections and Sacramento Area Congregations Together.

“We think it’s a very great event, especially with voting,” said Francine Redada, Community Engagement Center partnership and program coordinator.

Francine Redada, CEC partnership and program coordinator and Kayla Brown, partnership coordinator assistant talk about the importance of community engagement and getting out to vote. @TheStateHornet pic.twitter.com/Af5bJfzUJO — Francina (@francinaaaaaa) October 18, 2018

This November, Californians will vote for a new governor, new district representatives and 12 propositions that include the gas tax, housing and rent.

“Voting is important because the election goes on whether we vote or not,” said Tere Flores, Sacramento’s ACT community organizer and vote integration lead. “We want to make sure that the decisions that are being made are actually shaped by all of us that live here in the state.”

This will be the first year many students on campus will be able to vote and are urged by Community Engagement Center and the Sacramento organizations to get informed and vote so they can make a difference. With the registration deadline on Oct. 22 approaching, students have less than a week to register.

“I want people to let their voices be heard through voting,” Brown said. “We’re the future leaders of America this is our chance to get our foot in the door.”

For more information visit the Community Engagement Center website.